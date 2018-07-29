Vishwaroopam 2 trailer: Who is Wisam Ahmed Kashmiri?

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2, as was expected, seems to be high on action. Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2, as was expected, seems to be high on action.

The second trailer for Vishwaroopam 2 is out and unlike the first trailer, this one reveals more about the film. It begins with a small reminder of what happened in the first part — fair enough, considering the time gap between the films. The trailer ends with a question that Pooja Kumar asks in the first part as well. “Who are you?” she asks Kamal Haasan in the promo. And, it is a question that the trailer answers fairly well.

Vishwaroopam 2, as was expected, seems to be high on action. But it also will tell the story of how a soldier turned into an espionage agent, meandering through the valleys of the Al-Qaeda. To be very honest, it is more exciting to see Andrea Jeremiah in the trailer. She could easily be the surprise package that the film needs to engage the audience. And also, we don’t really get to see a lot of heroines convincingly perform stunts on screen. From the few snippets we see in the trailer, looks like Andrea has a lot to offer in this installment.

The second trailer was launched on Bigg Boss Tamil, a reality show that is hosted by Kamal Haasan himself. Vishwaroopam is a two-part series directed by Kamal Haasan and produced by Raj Kamal Films International along with Aascar International. The film also stars Pooja Kumar, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman in significant roles. Vishwaroopam 2 will hit the screens on August 10.

