Vishwaroopam 2: Aamir Khan, Jr NTR team up for the trailer launch of this Kamal Haasan film

The much-awaited trailer of actor Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 will be released online on June 11, confirmed the filmmakers on Friday.

The upcoming sequel has been shot in Tamil and Hindi. It has been dubbed in Telugu too. While Kamal’s elder daughter Shruti Haasan will unveil the Tamil trailer, the Hindi and Telugu versions will be released by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Telugu star Jr NTR respectively on Monday.

“I am extremely happy that we are coming out with the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2. I have to thank you all for the patience you have had for this sequel and the constant love and support has not gone unnoticed. This film is very close to me and everyone who is a part of this film has worked very hard. I also want to thank Aascar Films and V Ravichandran. It is the faith of the people in our work that makes us stronger. I hope you all like what we have made with love and passion for you all, ” said Kamal in a statement.

The first part, Vishwaroopam, was released in 2013 amid a lot of controversies and met with a huge success. While the majority of the second part was also done at the time, the completion of the film mainly took time due to the financial reasons. Last year, Kamal announced that his production house Raaj Kamal International Films has taken over the project from Aascar Films and they would release it soon after wrapping up the post-production work.

Kamal has also played the lead role in the two-part spy thriller besides writing, directing and producing it. The film also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta. The music of the film has been composed by M Ghibran and the lyrics have been written by Vairamuthu and Kamal.

Kamal, meanwhile, will next start shooting for Indian 2, which is a squeal to his 1996 blockbuster.

