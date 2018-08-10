Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 gets off to a rocky start in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwarropam 2 is expected to catch pace at the box office in the coming days. Kamal Haasan’s Vishwarropam 2 is expected to catch pace at the box office in the coming days.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 opening in Tamil Nadu was marred by various issues on Friday. The general public mood in the state after the demise of iconic leader Karunanidhi, the court case against the film and the producer’s disagreement with distributors have affected the movie’s box office prospects on its opening day.

The film was reeling from uncertainties as the Vishwaroopam producer was not able to reach a deal with stakeholders to ensure a smooth release of the film in the state. According to sources, the distributors and exhibitors were not ready to pay the amount proposed by the producer for the film.

A source added that the Madras High Court case demanding a ban on the movie’s release and perceived low-spirits of moviegoers due to Kalaignar’s death were cited as reasons for distributors’ refusal to buy the theatrical rights at the producer’s rates.

After overnight negotiations, the filmmakers managed to give Vishwaroopam 2 a partial release in the state. On Friday, the film did not release in the entire North and South Arcot and several majors screens in Chennai.

“The opening for Vishwarropam 2 is low compared to Vishwarropam part 1,” said Rakesh Gowthaman, the owner of Vettri Theatres in Chennai. There was no morning show for the Kamal Haasan starrer due to ongoing financial issues. The first show was screened at 12:35 pm to an encouraging response.

“The audience who saw the first show of the movie liked it. The film is also receiving many favorable reviews from critics,” added Rakesh, predicting that the footfall for the film will grow over the weekend.

Vishwarropam 2 is expected to catch pace at the box office in the coming days in view of Independence Day holiday. As an added advantage, the film also has no major competition, apart from Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, which has newcomers in the lead roles.

“Vishwaroopam 2 will see a good collection in the coming days. However, the movie’s fate will be tested only post-August 15 holiday. We will know if the film is a blockbuster or just a hit,” Rakesh said.

