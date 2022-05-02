Kamal Haasan’s Vikram trailer and audio to release on this date

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International on Monday announced that the trailer and audio of its upcoming production venture Vikram will be released on May 15.

The music for the movie, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The director has taken the title for this film from Kamal’s 1986 actioner of the same name. Is this movie a spin-off featuring the RAW agent, who stopped a missile attack over 25 years ago? Maybe. Hopefully, some of our questions will be answered after the trailer launch.

Vikram is a gigantic leap for Lokesh. He made an impressive directorial debut with Maanagaram in 2017. Later, he helmed Kaithi with Karthi, and it also became a huge hit with the audience and critics alike. And then he directed Master, starring Vijay in the lead role. The big-budget movie gave a much-needed break to the box office business in the country, which was reeling under the havoc wrecked by the pandemic. Despite the restrictions imposed on theatrical exhibition owing to the pandemic, Master emerged as a huge hit at the box office.

Besides Kamal Haasan, Vikram also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayan will be seen in supporting roles.

Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3.