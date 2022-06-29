scorecardresearch
Kamal Haasan announces Vikram’s OTT release date as film nears Rs 300 crore mark at Indian box office

Kamal Haasan has announced the OTT release date of his latest movie Vikram.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 29, 2022 1:19:15 pm
VikramKamal Haasan and Suriya in Vikram.

Disney Plus Hotstar on Wednesday released a promo featuring Kamal Haasan announcing the digital premiere of the latest Tamil blockbuster Vikram. The promo shows a sharply dressed Kamal walking into an armoury as Vikram’s title track plays. He then uses one of the automatic rifles to blast open an iron door to unveil the film’s premiere date on the OTT platform.

Vikram will be made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 8. The announcement comes even as the film is holding its ground at the box office in Tamil Nadu. In its fifth week, the film has become the highest-ever earning movie in the state. It has also created many new collection records in Kamal’s long and decorated career, with its global box office receipts going upwards of Rs 400 crore.

According to Cinetrak, Vikram has collected Rs 290 crore so far in India alone. The movie was released amid a lot of fanfare on June 3 across south India and it ran to packed houses with glowing reports from the critics and audience alike. It’s said the film has raked in more than Rs 172 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 39 crore in Kerala, Rs 38 crore in the Telugu states, over Rs 24 crore in Karnataka and Rs 16.5 crore in the Hindi belt.

In all likelihood, Vikram will breach Rs 300 crore domestically by the end of the week.

Vikram is a spin-off of a spy character created by Kamal for his 1986 action movie Vikram. In the latest movie, director Lokesh Kanagaraj brings the former RAW agent out of retirement to check the growing menace of narcotics drugs in India. The film has an all-star supporting cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.

Lokesh will expand the world of Vikram in follow-up movies.

