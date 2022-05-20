scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Kamal Haasan: Vikram is very Quentin Tarantino-esque

Kamal Haasan's Vikram is a multi-starrer action drama. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The filmmakers also revealed that actor Suriya has played a key cameo in the movie.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 20, 2022 5:36:04 pm
kamal haasan vikram trailerKamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram will release on June 3.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan promoted his upcoming film Vikram at the Cannes Film Festival. He unveiled the film’s NFT and also showcased the trailer. On the sidelines of the fest, he revealed that it was him that came up with a plot idea, which was later developed into a full-fledged action entertainer by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

He also clarified that the story of the upcoming movie is completely different from his 1986 blockbuster Vikram. “Except for one incident, (there is no other connection between the two movies). I made up a story for the first Vikram, which they thought was too maverick. It didn’t have enough songs. It sort of moves in mysterious ways. Not predictable, was not good. When Lokesh came back and said I want to do something, call it Vikram, not necessarily in that genre but that kind of action, I casually told him this story. And then I asked him to tell his story. He said let’s stop it there. I like what you said. And he developed the story,” Kamal told The Film Companion.

Also Read |Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie review: Tabu towers over everyone in this Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani retread

However, he also noted that his contribution to developing the screenplay stops there. “He (Lokesh Kanagaraj) has taken it to his own style in another direction. It’s a search for the protagonist, you will see after the first scene, ‘wow, how he’s gonna take it forward?’ Very Quentin Tarantino-esque,” Kamal added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Vikram is a multi-starrer action drama. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The filmmakers also revealed that actor Suriya has played a key cameo in the movie. “Suriya makes an incredible last-minute appearance. That should take the story a little further, probably into Part 3,” said Kamal.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...Premium
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...Premium
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...
Explained: NATO expansion & RussiaPremium
Explained: NATO expansion & Russia
More Premium Stories >>

Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan cannes
Hina Khan brings glam to Cannes 2022

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement