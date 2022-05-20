Kamal Haasan: Vikram is very Quentin Tarantino-esque

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan promoted his upcoming film Vikram at the Cannes Film Festival. He unveiled the film’s NFT and also showcased the trailer. On the sidelines of the fest, he revealed that it was him that came up with a plot idea, which was later developed into a full-fledged action entertainer by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

He also clarified that the story of the upcoming movie is completely different from his 1986 blockbuster Vikram. “Except for one incident, (there is no other connection between the two movies). I made up a story for the first Vikram, which they thought was too maverick. It didn’t have enough songs. It sort of moves in mysterious ways. Not predictable, was not good. When Lokesh came back and said I want to do something, call it Vikram, not necessarily in that genre but that kind of action, I casually told him this story. And then I asked him to tell his story. He said let’s stop it there. I like what you said. And he developed the story,” Kamal told The Film Companion.

However, he also noted that his contribution to developing the screenplay stops there. “He (Lokesh Kanagaraj) has taken it to his own style in another direction. It’s a search for the protagonist, you will see after the first scene, ‘wow, how he’s gonna take it forward?’ Very Quentin Tarantino-esque,” Kamal added.

Vikram is a multi-starrer action drama. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The filmmakers also revealed that actor Suriya has played a key cameo in the movie. “Suriya makes an incredible last-minute appearance. That should take the story a little further, probably into Part 3,” said Kamal.

Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3.