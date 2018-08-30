Kamal Haasan’s next production with Vikram goes on floors

Draped in a pure white veshti and matching shirt, Kamal Haasan was seen posing with the film’s core team, including Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Rajesh and others. Draped in a pure white veshti and matching shirt, Kamal Haasan was seen posing with the film’s core team, including Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Rajesh and others.

Chiyaan Vikram’s next film, which will be produced by superstar Kamal Haasan, went on floors today. The untitled film will be helmed by director Rajesh M Selva of Thoongavanam fame and will star Kamal’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan as the female lead.

Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International will bankroll the project along with Trident Arts. The filmmakers released photos from the film launch on social media. Draped in a pure white veshti and matching shirt, Kamal could be seen posing with the film’s core team including Vikram, Akshara, Rajesh and others.

Composer Ghibran, who has become Kamal’s regular collaborator, is scoring the music for the film.

The film is, reportedly, a remake of a French film. After Sathyaraj’s Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupadu, Revathy’s Magalir Mattum and R Madhavan’s Nala Damayanthi, it is the fourth film that Kamal Haasan is producing which will not star himself.

Kamal was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2 that released in August to polarising reviews. The film also failed to make a mark in terms of box office collection. And the 63-year-old actor is expected to complete Indian 2 and Sabash Naidu before he quit films for good.

Vikram, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Saamy 2 and Dhruva Natchathiram.

