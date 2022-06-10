Kamal Haasan’s Vikram crosses Rs 250 crore globally, becomes highest Tamil grosser of 2022

Actor Kamal Hassan’s Vikram is continuing its winning spree at the box office as the film collected more than Rs 250 crore worldwide. As per reports, the film has become the highest Tamil grosser of 2022, even beating the collection of Beast. In its first week, the film has collected approximately Rs 165 crores in India.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the first week collections are the second-highest ever for Kollywood, just behind 2.0, which had a huge contribution coming from the Hindi and Telugu version. For just the Tamil version, the first week numbers are the highest ever, beating Bigil (Rs. 136 crores) with Rs. 140.30 crores.

The trade is expecting that positive reviews and excellent word of mouth would translate into higher footfalls for Vikram during the weekend. The movie is also said to be showing growth at the box office in north Indian states.

Meanwhile, the film is witnessing a great run in international markets as well. Vikram is said to have generated nearly Rs 80 crore from its international box office receipts.

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan has also bankrolled Vikram under his Raaj Kamal International Films banner. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. And, a sequel to Vikram is already on the cards.