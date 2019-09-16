Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Suriya advise fans against erecting cut-outs

In the wake of the tragic death of Subhasri, a software engineer in Chennai, top film stars of Tamil Nadu have requested fans not to erect huge cut-outs to celebrate film releases.

Archana Kalpathi ‏of AGS Cinemas tweeted a statement from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam against putting up banners and cut-outs to celebrate the upcoming audio release function of Vijay’s new film, Bigil.

It is worth noting that fans of Vijay have been erecting some of the biggest cut-outs in the country. For the star’s previous film Sarkar, fans built a whopping 175-feet cut-out of Vijay in Kerala.

Suriya, at the audio release function of his film Kaappaan, requested fans to refrain from such practices to express their love for him. “I have been requesting my fans not to put up cut-outs every time. But, this time, I strongly appeal to my fans to avoid such celebrations. It is not the only way to let me know how much you love me. You have been expressing your admiration through helping school kids and arranging blood donation drives. And please continue doing such helpful activities for the public,” he said.

The actor also asked his fans to be mindful of the recent tragedy and behave sensibly while celebrating his new film’s release.

Kamal Haasan also addressed the menace of cut-outs in Tamil Nadu on his television show Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. He said everyone has a responsibility to stop such tragedies from happening in the future. “This is not the first time. In 2017, one Raghu died in Coimbatore after a huge banner fell on him. Even the Madras High Court has many times noted that erecting unauthorised cut-outs violate the law. However, no one had the time to pay any attention to it,” Kamal said.

Our Thalapathy for a reason 🙏🙏 Your attitude when you have everything #NoHoardingsNoBanners #BigilAudioLaunch ♥️ pic.twitter.com/14lMapiIFI — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) September 14, 2019

He also asked the public to take proactive steps to discourage such practices by either removing such illegal advertisements themselves or force law enforcement officials to take action against them.

The Vishwaroopam star also recalled that he banned his fans from erecting cut-outs a long time ago. “About 30 years ago, one of my fans died after he fell from a 30-feet cut-out. After that, I went to meet his mother. She showed me pictures of her son and told me that he was my biggest fan. I didn’t know what to tell her at the moment. Following the incident, I asked my fans to never indulge in such activities,” he noted.

Last week, 23-year-old Subhasri came under the wheels of a tanker lorry when an illegal hoarding put up by a political party member fell on her causing her to lose balance. Her untimely death led to a huge public outrage and has become a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu.