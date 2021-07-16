Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi start shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, see photos

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan on the sets of Vikram. (Photo: RKFI/Twitter)

Kamal Haasan’s highly-awaited film Vikram went on the floors in Chennai on Friday. The photos from the set were posted on Twitter by the film’s production company Raaj Kamal Films International. In the photos, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is seen interacting with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

In addition to playing the lead, Kamal is also bankrolling the project, which is said to be an out-and-out action spectacle. Actor Fahadh Faasil is expected to join the sets soon.

The first look of Vikram, which was released recently, featured the mugshots of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The poster presented the characters as battle-hardened veterans who are no stranger to the sight of blood and violence.

The film also stars Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das among others. If everything goes according to plan, the film will open in cinemas next summer.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, meanwhile, is stuck in production hell for more than a year now. And the fate of the big-budget project remains unknown.

Vijay Sethupathi has several movies in the pipeline. His films Tughlaq Durbar and Laabam are expected to take the OTT route. He is also part of director Vignesh Sivan’s upcoming romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Vetri Maaran’s political thriller Viduthalai and Santosh Sivan’s Hindi film Mumbaikar.

Fahadh Faasil, meanwhile, is basking in the glowing reviews that he has been receiving for his latest film Malik. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the gangster film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.