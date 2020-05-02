Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi share mutual admiration in this latest video

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi’s conversation on the LIVE chat lasted for over an hour. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Instagram, Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram) Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi’s conversation on the LIVE chat lasted for over an hour. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Instagram, Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi are among the best and most beloved actors in Kollywood. And much to everyone’s delight, the two went LIVE on Kamal Haasan’s Instagram page. The actors spoke to each other on a variety of issues including acting skills, life, politics, coronavirus, among other things.

The video began with Kamal Haasan saying, “Naan oru kadhai sollatuma”, the famous Vijay Sethupathi dialogue from Vikram Vedha. Kamal then went on to compliment Vijay by saying, “What I like most about you as an actor, is how you don’t run behind the commercial market. You run behind scripts. Success will come but your effort to experiment with scripts will not go in vain.”

Vijay Sethupathi asked Kamal about his acting process and how he put so much effort into each role he plays. Kamal said there are two sources that taught him about acting – K Balachander (director) and Malayalam cinema. He then went on to add that people in Malayalam cinema are much more open to seeing their favourite stars experiment in roles. “In Tamil Nadu, people become used to seeing the actors play a certain type of role. This thirst to experiment I am seeing in you after a long time,” the actor-politician said.

Kamal also shared an anecdote about the legendary actor MGR, where the late CM asked Kamal Haasan to not follow the same footsteps as him. Kamal said that actors like MGR, Sivaji and Dilip Kumar are building platforms to push the next generation through. “I’d like to push you through to the next level,” he told Vijay Sethupathi.

The actors’ conversation lasted for over an hour. Vijay Sethupati also took the opportunity to ask Kamal a number of questions, which the Indian 2 actor patiently answered. Towards the end, Kamal was asked about his long-delayed film, Marudhanayagam. Kamal made the gesture for ‘money’ and said, “For it to be released this time, the story needs to be changed. The Marudhanayagam I envisioned is now 40 years older. So, either somebody else has to act or the story needs to be changed.”

Vijay Sethupathi also attended Kamal Haasan’s Ungal Naan, the event which celebrated Ulaganayagan’s 60 years in the film industry, and expressed his desire to work together. Much to the surprise of others, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he had to pass on a role in Indian 2 and openly requested Kamal to give “another chance” to work with him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd