Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fassil to start shooting for Vikram by August end, see new poster

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday tweeted a new poster from his upcoming film Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The poster was released on the occasion of Kamal completing 62 years in the film industry. “Keep inspiring us sir,” tweeted Lokesh.

The poster shows Kamal wielding a samurai sword bathed in blood. The caption of the poster reads, “Once a lion, always a lion.”

The first schedule of Vikram is yet to begin. Even as the film was launched last month, the regular shooting did not begin owing to the challenges posed by the pandemic. The latest buzz is that the filmmakers are all set to begin shooting the film by end of the month. And the set work for the same is underway in a location in Karaikudi. It is said that the first schedule will begin with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fassil.

The first look of Vikram, which was released recently, featured the mugshots of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The poster presented the characters as battle-hardened veterans who are no stranger to the sight of blood and violence.

The film also stars Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das among others. If everything goes according to plan, the film will open in cinemas next summer.