Rajinikanth joke in Comali trailer makes Kamal Haasan unhappy

The trailer of Comali, starring Jayaram Ravi in the lead role, has courted controversy by making a joke about Rajinikanth’s entry into politics. It seems not just fans even actor-politician Kamal Haasan has taken exception to the joke.

Advertising

Murali Appas, Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Public Relations representative, has claimed that party chief Haasan lodged his protest with the film’s producer Ishari K Ganesh over the controversial joke.

“Nammavar (aka Kamal Haasan) saw Comali trailer. He immediately called up the producer. He told him that he can’t see the joke in mocking Rajinikanth’s entry into politics. And he does not agree with it. Is this friendship or the voice for justice,” Appas wrote in a post on his Facebook account.

In the film, Jayam Rav plays a man who wakes up from a coma after 20 years. To make him come to terms with reality, his friend switches on a news channel, which shows the visuals of Rajinikanth announcing his political entry. Ravi still refuses to accept it claiming that it was a clip from 1996, the year when Rajinikanth demonstrated his ability to change the course of politics.

Advertising

Everyone expected him to take a political plunge after 1996. The Superstar, however, waited for 22 years before he decided to fight elections.

Comali producer Ishari K Ganesh on Monday released a video message in which he expressed regret for offending fans of Rajinikanth. “Kamal yesterday expressed displeasure about the scene. I told him that if that scene made you unhappy, I will remove it from the film,” he said.

Ishari K Ganesh noted that he has already asked debutant director Pradeep Ranganathan to make the required changes in Comali. He also requested everyone to not give this film a miss as fans started trending ‘Boycott Comali’ on social media.

“I will turn that scene into something that will be enjoyed by every Rajinikanth fan,” Pradeep said. It remains to be seen whether the trailer would also be taken down owing to the outrage.

Comali also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde and KS Ravi Kumar among others. The film is due in cinemas on August 15.