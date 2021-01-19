Kamal Haasan undergoes successful leg surgery

Actor-politican Kamal Haasan will be in bed rest for the next few days. (Photo: Express archive).

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan on Tuesday jointly issued a statement announcing that the surgery of father Kamal Haasa’s leg was a success.

“We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success! The surgery was performed on his leg this morning at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mohan Kumar along with Dr. J.S.N Murthy. The Doctors, attendees and the Hospital Management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well , is in good spirits and working toward a speedy recovery,” said the statement.

On behalf of @ikamalhaasan here’s an update ! Thankyou for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/poySGakaLS — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 19, 2021

Kamal is expected to return home from the hospital after 4-5 days and will continue to be in bed rest for a few more days before returning to work.

“A heart felt Thankyou from us for all your prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him. We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of his speedy recovery! (sic),” the statement added.

The hospital also issued a statement about Kamal Haasans health on Tuesday. It said the actor was “stable and recovering well.”

Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre updates on Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan’s health. The hospital says Haasan underwent surgery for the removal of the infective focus in the Tibial bone. “He is stable and recovering well,” the bulletin added. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/zQ8hc9x7cf — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) January 19, 2021

Kamal Haasan announced his surgery on the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 on Sunday. He said he was revealing it on the show because he wanted to preempt any opportunity to spread rumours about his health.

He had also issued a detailed statement explaining that he was set to undergo a surgery for his leg injury that he suffered a few years ago. And, due to his workload, he has again developed some complications with the injury and it needed another reparative surgery.

“Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore I would be undergoing the follow up surgery on my leg, as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigor,” he had said in his statement.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is set to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram and Shankar’s Indian 2.