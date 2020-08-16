Kamal Haasan on SP Balasubrahmanyam: Come back fast brother, we are waiting for you

Kamal Haasan and SP Balasubrahmanyam have worked together in several iconic films in their careers. (Photo: Express Archive)

After AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraja, Dhanush and others, Kamal Haasan has taken to social media to pray for the well being and speedy recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam who is being treated for coronavirus at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

On Sunday, the actor-turned politician took to Twitter and wrote, “We are waiting for you. You as my voice and I as your face have lived for many years. Your voice should still sound louder. Come back. Come back fast, brother.”

அன்பிற்கினிய அன்னைய்யா, உங்களுக்காக நாங்கள் காத்திருக்கிறோம்.

எனது குரலாக நீங்களும், உமது முகமாக நானும் பல ஆண்டுகள் வாழ்ந்திருக்கிறோம்.

உங்கள் குரல் இன்னும் ஒலித்திட வேண்டும். மீண்டும் வாருங்கள். தொரகா ரண்டி அன்னைய்யா 🙏 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 16, 2020

Kamal Haasan and SP Balasubrahmanyam have worked together in several iconic films in their careers. Swatimutyam, Sagarasangamam, Marocharita, Sadma, Akali Rajyam and Ek Duje Ke Liye are among the few films they have collaborated for.

The 74-year-old singer, who was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday after his health suffered a setback on August 13, is stable now. He was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

A statement released by MGM Healthcare on Saturday read, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid 19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son S P Charan informed his fans on Saturday evening that his father is stable and ‘his lungs are functioning better than yesterday.’ He added that it would be a slow path to recovery for the singer.

