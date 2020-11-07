Kamal Haasan turns 66: Shruti and Akshara Haasan write heartfelt notes

Kamal Haasan turns 66 today. (Photo: Express Archives)

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 66th birthday today, and social media is flooded with wishes for the celebrated actor.

Not just as an actor, Kama is known for his work as a director, producer, screenwriter, dancer and now, even as a politician. Apart from Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan has worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Kamal Haasan has been honoured with four National Film Awards for Moondram Pirai, Nayakan, Thevar Magan and Indian. He was honoured with a Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Kamal is the leader of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam which was founded by him in 2018.

Since 2017, Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil and has so far hosted four seasons of the show. The reality show has a huge fan following, and Kamal’s presence has made it even more popular.