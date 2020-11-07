scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 07, 2020
Kamal Haasan turns 66: Shruti and Akshara Haasan write heartfelt notes

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 66th birthday on Saturday. The title of his next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj will be announced today.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: November 7, 2020 10:06:26 am
kamal haasan ageKamal Haasan turns 66 today. (Photo: Express Archives)

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 66th birthday today, and social media is flooded with wishes for the celebrated actor.

Not just as an actor, Kama is known for his work as a director, producer, screenwriter, dancer and now, even as a politician. Apart from Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan has worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Kamal Haasan has been honoured with four National Film Awards for Moondram Pirai, Nayakan, Thevar Magan and Indian. He was honoured with a Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Kamal is the leader of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam which was founded by him in 2018.

Since 2017, Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil and has so far hosted four seasons of the show. The reality show has a huge fan following, and Kamal’s presence has made it even more popular.

Live Blog

Celebrities wish Kamal Haasan on his 66th birthday

10:03 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Akshara Haasan has a sweet message for father Kamal Haasan on his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
Akshara Haasan shared a couple of photos with father Kamal Haasan and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example ; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji. ❤❤❤" 

09:51 (IST)07 Nov 2020
'Wishing endless happiness, good health and success'

Cinematographer R. Rathnavelu wished Kamal Haasan on social media, "Happy Birthday Legend UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan
Sir !! Wishing Endless Happiness ,Good Health n Success Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #HBDKamalHaasan." 

09:48 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Kamal Haasan greets fans outside his residence
09:44 (IST)07 Nov 2020
'Thank you sir for entertaining us with your outstanding work'

Screenwriter Gopimohan tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day to my all time favourite artiste, wonderful actor, great performer @ikamalhaasan sir. Thank u sir for entertaining us with ur outstanding work in acting & for giving us great films. Kudos." 

09:42 (IST)07 Nov 2020
'Wishing you only the best in all things'

Music composer Ron Ethan Yohann wished Kamal Haasan and wrote on Twitter, "If there is only one artist to represent #TamilCinema in the world arena, then my one and only choice is the one and the only @ikamalhaasan! Happy b'day & wishing you only the best in all things, sir! Thank you for continuously setting the bar and inspiring us! #HBDKamalHaasan." 

09:33 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Pinarayi Vijayan extends warms wishes to Kamal Haasan

"Warm wishes and greetings to Dear Shri. Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) on his birthday. Our very best wishes for a wonderful day and a great year ahead," read a tweet on the official Twitter account of Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala. 

09:30 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Kiccha Sudeep wishes Kamal Haasan
09:29 (IST)07 Nov 2020
Fans of Kamal Haasan gather outside his residence

Fans of Kamal Haasan gathered outside his residence in Chennai to wish him on his 66th birthday.

09:26 (IST)07 Nov 2020
'May this year be another memorable one'
 
 
 
 
 
Shruti Haasan wished father Kamal Haasan by sharing a childhood photo of herself with him. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years 🖤 can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world." 

Kamal Haasan recently announced a film with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. His upcoming film Indian 2 is scheduled to release in 2021. The shoot of Indian 2, however, was halted due to the ongoing pandemic.

