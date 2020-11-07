Kamal Haasan turns 66: Shruti and Akshara Haasan write heartfelt notes

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 66th birthday today, and social media is flooded with wishes for the celebrated actor.
Not just as an actor, Kama is known for his work as a director, producer, screenwriter, dancer and now, even as a politician. Apart from Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan has worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.
Kamal Haasan has been honoured with four National Film Awards for Moondram Pirai, Nayakan, Thevar Magan and Indian. He was honoured with a Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.
Kamal is the leader of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam which was founded by him in 2018.
Since 2017, Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil and has so far hosted four seasons of the show. The reality show has a huge fan following, and Kamal’s presence has made it even more popular.
Akshara Haasan shared a couple of photos with father Kamal Haasan and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example ; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji. ❤❤❤"
Cinematographer R. Rathnavelu wished Kamal Haasan on social media, "Happy Birthday Legend UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan
Sir !! Wishing Endless Happiness ,Good Health n Success Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #HBDKamalHaasan."
Screenwriter Gopimohan tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day to my all time favourite artiste, wonderful actor, great performer @ikamalhaasan sir. Thank u sir for entertaining us with ur outstanding work in acting & for giving us great films. Kudos."
Music composer Ron Ethan Yohann wished Kamal Haasan and wrote on Twitter, "If there is only one artist to represent #TamilCinema in the world arena, then my one and only choice is the one and the only @ikamalhaasan! Happy b'day & wishing you only the best in all things, sir! Thank you for continuously setting the bar and inspiring us! #HBDKamalHaasan."
"Warm wishes and greetings to Dear Shri. Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) on his birthday. Our very best wishes for a wonderful day and a great year ahead," read a tweet on the official Twitter account of Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala.
Fans of Kamal Haasan gathered outside his residence in Chennai to wish him on his 66th birthday.
Shruti Haasan wished father Kamal Haasan by sharing a childhood photo of herself with him. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years 🖤 can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world."