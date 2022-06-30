scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Kamal Haasan congratulates Suriya on the Academy invitation: ‘My brother treads the ground of stars…’

Tamil actor Suriya received congratulatory wishes from Kamal Haasan after he was invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 30, 2022 1:25:05 pm
Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan and Suriya shared screen space in Vikram (Photo: Twitter/ Suriya)

Tamil actor Suriya has received a flood of congratulatory wishes after he received an invitation to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Every year, the Academy chooses a group of distinguished achievers in the field of cinema and extended invitation to become a member. This year,  invitations were given to 397 people from across the world of cinema.

Apart from Suriya, the list includes Bollywood actor Kajol and filmmaker-writer Reema Kagti. “Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!! (sic),” tweeted Suriya.

Also Read |Kamal Haasan gets UAE’s golden visa, see photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also tweeted praising Suriya for becoming the first south Indian actor to receive this invitation from the Academy. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan congratulated him as well.

“Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence,” Kamal wrote on his Twitter page.

Suriya shared screen space with Kamal in the latest blockbuster Vikram. He had played the role of Rolex, the boss of a crime syndicate in the cinematic multiverse created by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Suriya’s cameo appearance in the climax boosted the movie’s overall appeal and contributed to its huge box office success.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

Kamal earlier had announced that he will be soon working with Suriya in a movie. A standalone movie on Suriya’s Rolex character is expected to be in the works. Suriya is now busy shooting for director Bala’s next.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

doctors in bollywood
Doctors in Cinema: 10 of our most favourite on-screen caregivers
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement