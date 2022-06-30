Kamal Haasan congratulates Suriya on the Academy invitation: ‘My brother treads the ground of stars…’

Updated: June 30, 2022 1:25:05 pm
Tamil actor Suriya has received a flood of congratulatory wishes after he received an invitation to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Every year, the Academy chooses a group of distinguished achievers in the field of cinema and extended invitation to become a member. This year, invitations were given to 397 people from across the world of cinema.
Apart from Suriya, the list includes Bollywood actor Kajol and filmmaker-writer Reema Kagti. “Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!! (sic),” tweeted Suriya.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also tweeted praising Suriya for becoming the first south Indian actor to receive this invitation from the Academy. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan congratulated him as well.
“Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence,” Kamal wrote on his Twitter page.
Suriya shared screen space with Kamal in the latest blockbuster Vikram. He had played the role of Rolex, the boss of a crime syndicate in the cinematic multiverse created by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Suriya’s cameo appearance in the climax boosted the movie’s overall appeal and contributed to its huge box office success.
Kamal earlier had announced that he will be soon working with Suriya in a movie. A standalone movie on Suriya’s Rolex character is expected to be in the works. Suriya is now busy shooting for director Bala’s next.
