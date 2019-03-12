Kamal Haasan to resume Indian 2 shooting after Lok Sabha elections

The shooting of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 kick-started this January and progressed at a brisk pace but the team is currently on a break. The latest reports suggest that the makers will resume shooting in May after the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Kamal Haasan is busy campaigning for his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam as he’s contesting the polls for the first time.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996-blockbuster that had Kamal Haasan playing both the father and the son. Kajal Aggarwal, who’s roped in as the female lead, has been learning ‘Varma Kalai,’ a form of an ancient martial arts, practiced in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, Varma Kalai was used by Indian thatha’s character in the original, and expectations are running high for the film as Kamal Haasan aced his role as freedom fighter-vigilante Senapathy.

The star cast of Indian 2 also includes Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu. However, there’s no information about the antagonist. Earlier, Ajay Devgn was reportedly playing the villain, but later, it was speculated that Akshay Kumar was in talks for the same role.

Indian 2, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander, and the film is expected to hit the screens on Pongal 2020.

The project was announced on Kamal Haasan’s 64th birthday, and marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades. It’s widely been reported that Indian 2 would be Kamal Haasan’s last film as an actor, after which he’d focus on his political career. The technical team of Indian 2 includes cinematographer Ravivarman, production designer Muthuraj, writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar, action directors Jack Gill, Tadd Griffith and Peter Hein. The lyrics of songs will be penned by Thamrai and Vivek and Bosco will be the choreographer.