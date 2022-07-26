scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Kamal Haasan to produce film with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead

After collaborating for Vikram, Kamal Haasan and Udhayanidhi Stalin are coming together for another project.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 26, 2022 5:36:43 pm
Kamal Haasan to produce a film with Udhayanidhi in the lead. (Photo: Twitter/ Udhay)

Kamal Haasan is basking in the tremendous success of his latest film Vikram, which was produced by his home production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The actor-filmmaker teamed up with Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies to distribute the film across Tamil Nadu. Now, the two are again coming together for a film, which will be produced by Kamal and will star Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role.

ALSO READ: |Inside Red Giant Movies celebration: This is what Aamir Khan and Kamal Haasan said

The announcement was made during an event organised by Red Giant Movies to celebrate its 13 years in producing and distributing films. The event, which was conducted to celebrate the key player of Red Giant Movies, had Kamal Haasan as the chief guest. The event was also presided over by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who unveiled the Tamil teaser of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Red Giant Movies is distributing the Tamil version of the Forrest Gump remake.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. He thanked Kamal Haasan for the honourable opportunity. The film marks the 54th venture of Raaj Kamal Films International.

Apart from Vikram, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kamal worked together way back in 2011 for the film Manmadha Ambu, which was also produced by Red Giant Movies.

ALSO READ: |Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal congratulate Ilaiyaraaja for his Rajya Sabha nomination

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi, who is also a Member of Tamil Nadu’s Legislative Assembly, has Maamanan and Kalaga Thalaivan in his kitty. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is next teaming up with Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan, an editor-turned-director, known for the film Maalik, Take Off and C U Soon. The other details about the yet-untitled venture are still under wraps.

