Kamal Haasan to join forces with Vetri Maaran for his next film

The latest industry buzz is that Kamal Haasan has greenlit a film with director Vetri Maaran. Actor Kasturi Shankar added to the speculations by expressing her excitement about the said project on her Twitter page.

“When Asuran says Anbe Sivam…. @VetriMaaran join hands with @ikamalhaasan . This is bound to be interesting. They share ideology, differ in style. I dare say it will be more a Vetrimaaran film than a Kamal film. Produced by Anbuchezhian’s Gopuram films, so no chance for delay :) (sic),” she tweeted.

An official announcement of the project, however, is awaited.

When Asuran says Anbe Sivam….@VetriMaaran join hands with @ikamalhaasan .

This is bound to be interesting.They share ideology, differ in style. I dare say it will be more a Vetrimaaran film than a Kamal film.

Produced by Anbuchezhian’s Gopuram films, so no chance for delay :) pic.twitter.com/ZBScwhODmS — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) June 30, 2021

At present, Kamal and Vetri Maaran have multiple projects in various stages of production. Kamal will soon start shooting for Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The young director has put together a dream star cast, including Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. It is said even Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a key role in the film.

Besides Vikram, Kamal also has Indian 2, which is the sequel to the 1996 vigilante film Indian. The film is written and directed by Shankar. In February last year, the shoot of the film came to a halt after a freak accident on the set claimed the lives of three crew members. And the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown added to the delay. The project is now stuck in a legal battle between Shankar and Lyca Productions. The producers had moved the court seeking to prevent Shankar from directing other projects before competing Indian 2. The contesting parties have not reportedly reached a compromise yet. So the fate of Indian 2 remains unknown.

On the other hand, Vetri Maaran is busy with Viduthalai, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Gautham Menon in the lead roles. After Viduthalai, he will direct Suriya in Vaadivaasal.