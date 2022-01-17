Kamal Haasan to host first edition of Bigg Boss Tamil OTT, begins January 30

Kamal Haasan will return to host the first edition of the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT version. Unlike the TV format, where the audience only sees the activities of the housemates condensed in the form of a 90-minute episode, the OTT version will allow the fans of the show to watch all the activities of housemates on a 24/7 basis.

The OTT version titled Bigg Boss Ultimate will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 30.

“The first OTT version of Big Boss Ultimate is on Disney+ Hotstar. I’m extremely excited to continue staying in touch with you by hosting the OTT version as well. The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100% confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting,” said Kamal in a statement.

Kamal Haasan has been the face of the Bigg Boss Tamil since its inception in 2017. The showrunners revealed that the first OTT season will “reunite some of the most popular and celebrated contestants of past seasons, giving them a second chance to claim the coveted title, win over the audience and redeem themselves.”

Season five of Bigg Boss Tamil only concluded on Sunday. As expected screenwriter Raju Jeyamohan emerged as the title winner of the season and took home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. And Priyanka Deshpande became the first runner-up.