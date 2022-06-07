Kamal Haasan thanks fans for Vikram’s success, confirms reuniting with Suriya: ‘I’ll thank him in the next film’

Kamal Haasan has thanked the Kannada audience for accepting his latest release Vikram with open arms. Vikram, a pan-India movie, opened on June 3 and has already raked in Rs 175 crore worldwide. In a special video message to his fans in Karnataka, Kamal Haasan expressed gratitude, while also lauding the film’s cast and crew.

Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International, which has bankrolled Vikram, posted the aforementioned video message on its Twitter handle. In the video, Kamal says, “Kannada audience have always supported good movies and good actors. Similarly they also supported me and my new film Vikram. I am overwhelmed by your support. Anirudh, Girish, Philomin, Anbu Arivu, Satish Kumar are among many others who were the break bone of our project. I am thankful to them. My brothers Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narin, Chemban Vinod, this fantastic star cast is the reason for this film’s success.”

Vikram, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, is grabbing eyeballs for Suriya’s striking cameo too. The superstar plays the character of Rolex, which is trending among fans on social media. Kamal gave a shoutout to Suriya, also stating that he’ll reunite with him in Vikram 3.

He added, “Suriya shook the big screen by appearing in the last 3 minutes of the film. He did this film for the love he has for me. I will thank him in the next film, where we will act together. The love Lokesh has for me was visible in every shot during filming and every frame of the movie. And the audience’s admiration for me is also similarly huge. I wish you continue to support and love me like this. Yours truly, Kamal Haasan.”

Suriya in a still from Vikram.

As writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj is already heading for a sequel of Vikram, its third part is also on the cards. It has been confirmed that Suriya will reprise his Rolex, the main antagonist who’ll be pitted against Kamal Haasan’s title role, and Fahadh Faasil’s Amar. Karthi will also return as Dilli.