Kamal Haasan asks Donald Trump to ‘mind your own business’ amid US issuing India a 30-day waiver to purchase oil from Russia: ‘We don’t take orders from…’

After the US granted India a 30-day waiver to purchase oil from Russia, actor-politician Kamal Haasan launched a sharp critique of US President Donald Trump and his meddling in India’s affairs and international trade relations with other countries. He asked Trump to “mind your own business” since India is a sovereign country.

“To The President of the United States of America @POTUS. Dear Mr. President, We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores. Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities. Mutual respect between sovereign nations is the only foundation of lasting global peace,” wrote Haasan on X on Saturday.

“We wish your country and its people peace and prosperity. Kamal Haasan – A Proud Indian Citizen Founder, Makkal Needhi Maiam,” the actor concluded his note on X.

Kamal Haasan is not only a socio-politically aware actor, but also the founder of Tamil Nadu’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

This isn’t the first time Kamal Haasan has criticized the imposition of Donald Trump’s policies on Indian trade. Last year, he said the US government’s 50 percent tariff on Indian exporters was a challenge to “sovereignty of Indian livelihoods.” He urged both the Centre and state governments to come forward and provide immediate relief to exporters.

“Let us not treat this merely as crisis management. This must be our clarion call for a decade-long mission to secure India’s place in the supply chains of tomorrow; rare earths, semiconductors, batteries, power electronics, and advanced textiles. Only then will India be beyond the reach of tariffs and threats from across the oceans,” Haasan said in a statement.

“The 50 per cent US tariffs on our exporters is not about trade nor Ukraine. They are a political cudgel, aimed at shaking our resolve. When the sovereignty of Indian livelihoods is challenged, the nation must act together. That is the lesson for India, which Gandhiji reminded us of at the stroke of the midnight hour, Atmanirbharta is not a slogan; it is strategic insurance,” he added.

Kamal Haasan’s offence against Donald Trump came on the heels of the US President’s response to an announcement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowing India to temporarily purchase Russian oil amid the Gulf War and the evolving security crisis in West Asia. “I would do it just to take a little of the pressure off. I think that the oil pressure—there’s a lot of oil. We’ve got a lot of oil. Our country has a tremendous amount, and there’s a lot of oil out there. That’ll get healed very quickly,” said Trump.