scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Kamal Haasan takes special helicopter to Indian 2 shooting spot. Watch

Kamal Haasan took to social media to share a picture from Andhra Pradesh where he is currently filming his next project, Indian 2.

Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan's latest photos has the internet buzzing.
Listen to this article
Kamal Haasan takes special helicopter to Indian 2 shooting spot. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

There’s been some evident change in Kamal Haasan ever since Vikram turned out to be a blockbuster earning more than Rs 400 crore. The Tamil actor has become increasingly critical of the central government and doesn’t shy away from showing his support to DMK and Congress. On top of that, Haasan has also started to flaunt his swag a bit more than before. The latest evidence in this regard is the picture of a helicopter, which the star used to reach the shooting spot of Indian 2.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kamal wrote, “My geolocation is an easy guess!!” His caption has to do with the coordinates that are seen on the floor of the helipad.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

While it is being reported that Kamal Haasan used the helicopter to reach the shooting spot of Indian 2 in Andhra Pradesh, fans are suspecting that the actor is going all the way to Kashmir to act in Thalapathy 67. It is rumoured that Kamal will make a cameo appearance as Agent Vikram in the film, which is speculated to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ |Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s Indian 2 revived with two major changes

Meanwhile, the shooting of Shankar directorial Indian 2, which has been in the making for a long time now, is progressing steadily. The film went through many roadblocks apart from the pandemic. A fatal accident on the sets of the movie killed three crew members, which brought a halt to the film in 2020. On top of that actor Vivekh, who played a role in the movie, passed away, and the makers are re-shooting his portions with a different actor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

Other than Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is a sequel to the 1996 action-drama Indian, which is about an old vigilante who fights against corruption.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 14:17 IST
Next Story

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait booked as Bengaluru man held in ink attack case files plaint

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close