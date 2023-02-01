Kamal Haasan takes special helicopter to Indian 2 shooting spot. Watch

There’s been some evident change in Kamal Haasan ever since Vikram turned out to be a blockbuster earning more than Rs 400 crore. The Tamil actor has become increasingly critical of the central government and doesn’t shy away from showing his support to DMK and Congress. On top of that, Haasan has also started to flaunt his swag a bit more than before. The latest evidence in this regard is the picture of a helicopter, which the star used to reach the shooting spot of Indian 2.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kamal wrote, “My geolocation is an easy guess!!” His caption has to do with the coordinates that are seen on the floor of the helipad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

#Indian2 – #KamalHaasan is reaching the shooting spot in a special helicopter, Tirupati to Gandikota daily💥 pic.twitter.com/LiJ2cQyS29 — SundaR KamaL (@Kamaladdict7) January 31, 2023

While it is being reported that Kamal Haasan used the helicopter to reach the shooting spot of Indian 2 in Andhra Pradesh, fans are suspecting that the actor is going all the way to Kashmir to act in Thalapathy 67. It is rumoured that Kamal will make a cameo appearance as Agent Vikram in the film, which is speculated to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Shankar directorial Indian 2, which has been in the making for a long time now, is progressing steadily. The film went through many roadblocks apart from the pandemic. A fatal accident on the sets of the movie killed three crew members, which brought a halt to the film in 2020. On top of that actor Vivekh, who played a role in the movie, passed away, and the makers are re-shooting his portions with a different actor.

Other than Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is a sequel to the 1996 action-drama Indian, which is about an old vigilante who fights against corruption.