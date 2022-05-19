Kamal Haasan: Suriya’s last-minute appearance moves story into Vikram Part 3

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is quite upbeat about his upcoming film Vikram, whose title is taken from his 1986 espionage thriller. The 67-year-old superstar is at the Cannes Film Festival promoting Vikram. He will also release the film’s NFTs.

During an interview with Film Companion at Cannes, Kamal spoke at length about Vikram and he hinted at the possibility of the film evolving into a franchise. When the actor was asked about Suriya’s casting in the film, he said, “It’s no more a rumour. We have to put up our hands and say, yeah, that’s true. Suriya makes an incredible last-minute appearance. That should take the story a little further, probably into Part 3.”

Wait. What about Vikram Part 2, you may wonder. Maybe, Kamal Haasan thinks the 1986 film Vikram was the beginning of the franchise. The audience is still unsure whether the upcoming movie Vikram is a continuation of the 1986 movie. The trailer also did very little to answer this question. However, it’s safe to believe, at least, that Kamal believes these two films belong to the same universe.

When he was directly asked whether there was any connection between the two movies, Kamal explained, “Except for one incident, (there is no other connection). I made up a story for the first Vikram, which they thought was too maverick. It didn’t have enough songs. It sort of moves in mysterious ways. Not predictable, was not good. When Lokesh came back and said I want to do something, call it Vikram, not necessarily in that genre but that kind of action, I causally told him this story. And then I asked him to tell his story. He said let’s stop it there. I like what you said. And he developed the story.”

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.