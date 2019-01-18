Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 goes on floors

The makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 shared new posters of the movie and announced that the shooting of the film has finally begun. Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling the movie, tweeted, “Happy #இந்தியன்2 Day 😍😍😍 Shooting Starts Today!! @ikamalhaasan @shankarshanmugh @anirudhofficial @dop_ravivarman @sreekar_prasad @muthurajthangvl”.

In one of the new posters, the aged vigilante Senapthy is seen sitting at a desk surrounded by old files and a laptop with the tagline “older, wiser, deadlier”. The first look of Indian 2 took the internet by storm after director Shankar unveiled it on Pongal.

Indian 2 has generated a lot of interest among cine-goers because of the character’s popularity. The film is said to be the sequel of the 1996 blockbuster Indian and will star Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Reportedly, Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar, who acted in Indian, will not reprise their roles for the second part.

Music director Anirudh Ravichandran has been roped in to compose the score and soundtrack for the film. This will be the first time the composer will be working with Shankar. Indian 2 also marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after 22 years and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

According to sources, Indian 2 is also set to be Kamal Haasan’s last film before he retires from acting and shifts his focus towards his political career.