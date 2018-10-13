Kamal Haasan speaks on Chinmayi’s allegations against Vairamuthu

Acclaimed lyricist Vairamuthu has been accused by multiple women.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said that women should be encouraged to speak up while expressing solidarity with the ongoing #MeToo movement.

Kamal was asked by the media about the Tamil film industry’s silence on the matter even as some of Kollywood’s big names have been accused of sexual misconduct.

“People who have been accused should come out and speak. If all of us comment on it, it will be wrong and unfair. Women should open up about their concerns. The MeToo movement is a welcoming change but it has to happen in an honest way,” Kamal told reporters at the airport before taking a flight to Salem. He will be in Salem for three days during which he will be meeting people as a representative of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Also read | Singer Chinmayi recounts instances of sexual harassment

Acclaimed lyricist Vairamuthu has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Popular singer Chinmayi has publicly alleged that he made her feel uncomfortable at least in two occasions. She was even told “her career will be over”, should she refuse to cooperate.

Vairamuthu rubbished the allegations as a smear campaign against him. “It has become fashionable to cast aspersions on those who are popular. In recent times, I have been shamed repeatedly. This is one of them. I dismiss anything other than truth. Truth will win,” he tweeted earlier this week.

Also read | Lyricist Vairamuthu rubbishes sexual misconduct allegations, singer Chinmayi calls him ‘liar’

Tamil film organizations, meanwhile, have also chosen to remain tight-lipped on the matter. The Nadigar Sangam and the Tamil Film Producer’s Council are yet to announce measures that will be taken to make the industry a safe place for everyone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd