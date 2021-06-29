Kamal Haasan slams draft Cinematograph Bill, asks people to raise their voice for ‘freedom and liberty’

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is the latest celebrity to slam the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021. “Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Vishwaroopam star has also asked people to write to the I&B ministry, which has invited public comments on the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 till July 2. “Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty,” added Kamal.

The draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 gives the Union government power to re-examine the films that are already cleared for public screening by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). And the Central government will be able to revise the CBFC’s decision if it deems fit.

Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 28, 2021

Several prominent members of the film fraternity have already expressed concerns over the proposed changes to the Cinematograph Act of 1952 that allow direct government intervention in controlling the narrative of the country’s cinema landscape. The bill comes as a double blow to the film industry as it was still coming to terms with the disbandment of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, which was the last resort of filmmakers to appeal against the certificate granted to their film.

“If I have 10,000 people ready to do what I ask them to do then I can influence the outcome of any film. I can have protests, file complaints, go to court. With this new bill, both the filmmaker’s freedom and the film’s revenue are going to be affected. Already the governing body has so much power over creative expression. With this kind of a law, there is only going to be one narrative – a pro-government one. You can either be a pro-government filmmaker or not speak at all,” National Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran told The News Minute slamming the government over the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021.