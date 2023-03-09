scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Kamal Haasan shares photo from Indian 2 sets with action choreographers

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the second part of Indian (1996), which is directed by Shankar.

Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan with Indian 2 action designers.

Director Shankar is shuttling between the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s RC15. In the meanwhile, Kamal seems to be taking care of a bit of Indian 2 filmmaking himself.

The actor-filmmaker took to social media on Thursday to share a picture with Indian 2’s action choreographers.

Sharing a picture with the foreign crew, Kamal Haasan wrote, “With the Indian 2 action design team.” Looks like Indian 2 will feature a lot of high-octane fight sequences as Kamal seems to have planned extensively for the film.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

It is to be noted that Indian 2 shooting came to a halt after the death of three film crew members. A crane accident led to the deaths, which also left ten members injured. Looks like with a new action design team, the makers are extra careful this time.

Meanwhile, fans are also excited about the next production venture of Kamal Haasan. Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of Kamal, announced the actor’s 56th film as a producer.

The motion poster, titled Blood and Battle, teased that the film will be historical fiction. On top of that, it is widely speculated that the film will have Silambarasan in the lead role. Only on March 7, Simbu tweeted hinting that his 48th film will be announced soon. He wrote, “Patience is a virtue. It took a lot of faith but it’s worth the wait.”

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 18:03 IST
