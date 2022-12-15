Kamal Haasan shares a photo from Indian 2 sets: ‘Great humans, great memories’

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Thursday got nostalgic as he shot for Indian 2 near a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue. “This statue of the great warrior Netaji was inaugurated by Kalaignar on the same day 25 years ago. I am standing under the statue while shooting for Indian 2. Great humans, great memories,” Kamal tweeted while sharing the pictures of the said statue.

In the photo, Kamal could be seen clicking the picture of the statue. The statue was inaugurated on December 12, 1997 by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi to commemorate 100 years of Netaji.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian. Filmmaker Shankar is directing the movie. It’s noteworthy that Netaji is the inspiration for Kamal’s ‘Indian thatha’, who launches an armed rebellion against those who indulge in corruption. In the original film, the protagonist Senapathy is shown as a freedom fighter who served in the ranks of the Indian National Army under the leadership of Netaji.

Indian ends with Indian thatha escaping to a foreign country and sending a warning message to his countrymen that he will resume his violent crusade should they once again indulge in corruption.

Indian 2 was delayed due to various reasons for a long time. The film was revived after Red Giant Movies came on board as new producers. The production is going on in full swing and it’s expected to arrive in cinemas next year.