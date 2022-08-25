Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s Indian 2 revived with two major changes

Kamal Haasan and Shankar have revived Indian 2, which was put on hold after a fatal accident on the film’s set killing three crew members. Later, the film’s progress was stifled by the pandemic. Yet, the makers of the film seem to be stubborn in their decision of making the film. Now, the film has gone through some changes concerning the technical crew and cast.

As speculated earlier, cinematographer Rathnavelu, who was initially part of the film, has been replaced by Ravi Varman due to date issues. While Rathnavelu has worked with Shankar in Enthiran, Ravi Varman has cranked the camera for the director’s Anniyan. It is said that Rathnavelu has already shot some sequences for the film, which will be retained.

The film is also going through some casting changes as two actors – Vivekh and Nedumudi Venu – who were part of the film passed away in the interim. Reports claim that actor Guru Somasundaram, who shared the screen with Kamal in Thoongaavanam, has been roped in. However, it is not clear whether he will replace Vivekh or Nedumudi Venu.

In addition to that, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, which distributed Kamal Haasan’s latest release, Vikram, has again teamed up with the actor for Indian 2. While the film will be produced by Lyca Productions, Red Giant will be distributing it across the state.

Other than Kamal Haasan, the film also has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the brilliant album for Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, will be working on Indian 2 too.