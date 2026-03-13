Kamal Haasan, Shankar and Bae Suzy: The pan-Asian film that slipped away

When Made in Korea was released on Netflix this Thursday, it became the first Indo-Korean film to reach a mainstream audience. It is a modest production, a feel-good story about a Tamil girl navigating heartbreak in Seoul. But its arrival brought an older, bigger story back to the surface. One that involved a much more prominent cast, a legendary director, and a collaboration between two of Asia’s largest film industries that briefly looked possible and then simply did not happen.

In January 2019, Tamil cinema’s most anticipated production was Indian 2, the sequel to Shankar’s 1996 blockbuster Indian, with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy. The film had been announced in September 2017 and was finally set to go on floors on January 18, 2019. Around the same time, reports began circulating that Shankar was in talks with South Korean actress and singer Bae Suzy for a key role in the movie.