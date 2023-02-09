Kamal Haasan watches Pathaan at special screening with yesteryear heroines Jayashree, Shobana, Suhasini. See pics

A special screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was arranged for Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Wednesday. The Tamil superstar watched the film along with yesteryear heroines Jayashree, Shobana, and Suhasini Mani Ratnam. Sharing a picture on social media, Jayashree, known for her films Vidinja Kalyanam and Thirumathi Oru Vegumathi, penned a note praising Pathaan and Kamal Haasan.

She wrote, “I watched Pathaan again! But this time it was by invitation, to a special show hosted for the very actor who brought this genre of action films to Kollywood with the ‘Vikram’ series and the ‘Vishwaroopam’ series of films, delivering a brilliant cast, execution, and entertaining narrative. I even thought Dimple Kapadia might’ve been cast in Pathaan for that reason!”

She added, “But enough of this and now to these pictures that reveal what makes today’s Pathan showing exceptional.. the family connection starts with my mother’s older sister Prema and Kamal (sir’s) older sister Nalini being closest of friends in school. With Suhasini and her sis Nandini his nieces, we chatted with him before and during the interval. He remembered my aunt, the humorous nicknames he had for her and fondly recalled many memories of those days. I felt a lot of respect and adulation for him, and so happy to have come full circle. Looking forward to many many more from Kalaimamani Padmashri Padmabhushan Chevalier Dr. Kamalhasan.”

Kamal has taken a special interest in Pathaan. When the film started to do well at the box office, the Tamil star tweeted congratulating SRK. He wrote, “Hearing great reports about Pathan. Saket congratulates Pathan. Way to go brother @iamsrk.” With ‘Saket’, Kamal was referring to the name of his character in Hey Ram, which featured Shah Rukh Khan as his Pathan Muslim friend Amjad Ali Khan. Kamal once revealed that SRK refused to take money for doing the role in Hey Ram.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has so far minted Rs 875 crore at the box office in just 15 days. The film is expected to cross Rs 900 crore mark soon. The success of Pathaan is perceived as the resurgence of Bollywood, which has been going through a rough patch in the past couple of years. The film has also brought back Shah Rukh Khan’s original glory, which was missed for the past four years.