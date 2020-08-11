This is unconditional love: Kamal Haasan on Sathya tribute video

Kamal Haasan expressed his gratitude for the video on Twitter (Photo: Express archive).

As Kamal Haasan completes 61 years in the industry, director Lokesh Kanagaraj released a tribute video. The tribute is the recreation of “Potta Padiyudhu” song from Kamal’s old movie, Sathya.

“I take immense joy and pride in wishing @ikamalhaasan sir on 61years of kamalism. Im honoured to release the ‘REBEL ANTHEM’ a location-based cover of the 1987 classic song ‘POTTA PADIYUDHU’ from SATHYA created by ‘SIMBA’ director Arvind Sridhar as a tribute. Kudos @simba_arvind,” tweeted Lokesh, while sharing the video.

Arvind Sridhar and his gang have shot the video in the same locations where the original song was shot over 20 years ago.

@simba_arvind @Dir_lokesh I am touched. This does not seem like simple nostalgia. This is unconditional love. The return gift from my side could & should only be of the same kind. Love you guys. My motivation, in a marathon you all have allowed me to run. https://t.co/Oikmcq1orq — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 10, 2020

I take immense joy and pride in wishing @ikamalhaasan sir on 61years of kamalism. Im honoured to release the “REBEL ANTHEM” a location-based cover of the 1987 classic song “POTTA PADIYUDHU” from SATHYA created by “SIMBA” director Arvind Sridhar as a tribute. Kudos @simba_arvind pic.twitter.com/lI56PWu9WT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 10, 2020

Kamal expressed his gratitude to Lokesh and Arvind for their effort. “@simba_arvind @Dir_lokesh I am touched. This does not seem like simple nostalgia. This is unconditional love. The return gift from my side could & should only be of the same kind. Love you guys. My motivation, in a marathon you all have allowed me to run,” tweeted the Vishwaroopam star.

Sathya came out in 1987 and it was the directorial debut of Suresh Krissna. Kamal played an ‘angry young man’ in the film who falls into a trap of a cunning politician. The movie enjoys a cult status among the Tamil audience.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd