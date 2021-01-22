Kamal Haasan returns home after leg surgery

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan will be on bed rest for the next few days. (Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan was discharged on Friday from the private hospital where he underwent a leg surgery earlier this week.

Kamal has been advised to take rest for a few days before he returns to his usual work routine. On Tuesday, he was operated upon to remove an infection that he had developed in his right leg.

In 2016, Kamal had suffered multiple fractures in his right leg after falling from a height of 18 feet at his office in Chennai. Since then he had to undergo multiple corrective surgeries for his broken leg. The injury was one of the main reasons for driving the production of his ambitious film Sabaash Naidu into the ground. The spin-off film is based on one of the characters played by him in Dasavathaaram (2008). The film has been lying in the cold-storage ever since.

Actor / #MNM Chief @ikamalhaasan was discharged from Sri Ramachandra Medical Center today.. After a successful leg surgery.. He will take rest in home for a few more days.. pic.twitter.com/fIwEY9B4wp — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 22, 2021

After a few days of rest, Kamal is expected to join the sets of his upcoming movie, Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the success of Master, is set to direct the film. The buzz is that this film will bring back Kamal’s spy character, AK Vikram, from 1986 movie of the same name. And Lokesh has promised that the audience will get to see Kamal in a full-fledged action avatar after a long time.

Meanwhile, Kamal is also expected to complete shooting for director Shankar’s Indian 2 this year.