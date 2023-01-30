scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Kamal Haasan remembers Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day: ‘Anyone could become a Gandhi if they try’

By his own admission, Kamal Haasan grew up as a critic of Mahatma Gandhi. However, in his adult years, he re-discovered Gandhi on his own and became his follower.

Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan will be seen next in Indian 2. (Photo: Twitter/@maiamofficial)
Tamil movie icon Kamal Haasan is a follower of Mahatma Gandhi. And on Martyrs’ Day, which is observed every year on the day Gandhi was assassinated in 1948, Haasan paid tribute to his lifelong inspiration.

“Not a day goes by without me remembering Gandhi and speaking his name. And there are many Gandhians even today as living proof that anyone could become a Gandhi if they try. I’m one of those who try to become Gandhi. My tribute to him on his memorial day,” the actor-filmmaker wrote on his Twitter page.

By his own admission, Kamal Haasan grew up as a critic of Mahatma Gandhi. However, in his adult years, he re-discovered Gandhi on his own and became his follower. It’s worth noting that he even went on to make a movie as his tribute to Gandhi.

In Hey Ram, Kamal Haasan played Saket Ram, a victim of the riots that ensued following the partition. After going on a killing spree to avenge the murder of his wife, Saket becomes friends with certain fringe elements. And during the ensuing years, he gets radicalised and tasked with putting bullets in Gandhi’s body. In the gripping third act of the narrative, the film reveals how Saket gets pulled back from the clutches of vengeance when he happens to meet Gandhi in person.

The actor-filmmaker had described Hey Ram as “his apology letter” to Gandhi.

On the career front, Kamal Haasan is now busy shooting for director Shankar’s Indian 2. After completing the film, he is expected to join the sets of director Mani Ratnam’s next.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:21 IST
