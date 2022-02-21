Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth attend Sushmita’s wedding. See photos

The who’s who of the Tamil film industry attended the wedding ceremony of producer GN Anbu Chezhiyan’s daughter A. Sushmita on Monday in Chennai. In a rare public appearance since the outbreak of Covid-19, Superstar Rajinikanth also attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds.

Rajinikanth’s colleague Kamal Haasan was also present at the event.

GN Anbu Chezhiyan has been producing movies since 2014. Aandavan Kattala, Marudhu, Thanga Magan are among the popular movies that were produced under the banner of his production house Gopuram Films.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which was written and directed by Siva. The film was released last year to mixed reviews but the makers claimed that it was a hit at the box office.

Rajinikanth will soon join the sets of Nelson Dilipkumar’s film. The Superstar’s 169th movie will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Nelson, meanwhile, is busy finishing up the post-production work of Vijay-starrer Beast, which is due in cinemas in April.

Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, is busy shooting for Vikram, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal, who was hosting the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil, on Sunday issued a statement announcing his decision to opt out of the show. He cited his commitment towards Vikram as the reason. The buzz is that Kamal, who is also bankrolling Vikram, has plans to release the film in theatres in April. An official word, however, is awaited.