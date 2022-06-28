Kamal Haasan sweats it out on Vikram set; director Lokesh Kanagaraj says ‘eagle has landed’. Watch video

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Tuesday released a short clip of superstar Kamal Haasan performing push-ups on the sets of action blockbuster Vikram.

Lokesh had earlier promised fans that he would let them have a glimpse of the rigorous regime of Haasan, which he had undergone for portraying his part in Vikram. And keeping true to his promise, the director did exactly that as he tweeted the video.

@ikamalhaasan sir’s video as promised.. He did 26..i missed recording the initial two..

Excited fans reacted to the video and called it ‘mass’, while others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, actioner Vikram has collected over Rs 400 crore at the global box office. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Vikram has not only crashed ticket counters, but also managed to please film critics. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave the movie 3.5 stars in his review and wrote, “Lokesh hits us with one crowd-pleasing moment after another. Yes, we bought the tickets for Kamal. But, Lokesh doesn’t burden Kamal with the herculean responsibility of keeping us entertained for the entire length of three hours. He has given even minor characters moments to shine.”

Vikram is currently running successfully in theatres.