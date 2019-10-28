Kamal Haasan performed his Dasavatharam characters on the spot and left fans enthralled

All great impressionists may not be good actors but great actors can be good impressionists. A perfect case in point is Kamal Haasan.

At a recent media event, Kamal enthralled the audience by mimicking the characters from his landmark film Dasavatharam. The 2008 film had the actor playing 10 different roles, including former US President George W Bush and a very old-woman, Krishnaveni Patti.

A segment of the Vikatan press meet saw Kamal say some of his iconic dialogues from his acting career in the voices of characters that he played in Dasavatharam. For example, Kamal delivers a punchline from Nayakan as Krishnaveni Patti. And we also get hear Rangaraja Nambi speaking the lines of Sakthivel from Thevar Magan (1992). And it is a sheer privilege to see Kamal adapt to the challenge so quickly and kick the ball out of the park without breaking a sweat.

A couple of years ago, a video snippet from Kamal’s interview with US diplomat Andie De Arment went viral. The footage showed Kamal doing his best impressions of Hollywood acting legends like Marlon Brando, John Wayne and Robert De Niro.

Kamal’s glorious film career might come to end as he is set to retire from acting and directing soon after he completes a few projects that he has already committed. He has taken this decision to focus full-time to pursue his new passion, which is electoral politics. However, he would continue producing movies under his home production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kamal is currently shooting for director Shankar’s Indian 2, a sequel to the actor-director duo’s 1996 blockbuster, Indian. He has also revived Thalaivan Irukiran, which was in cold storage for a long time.