Sunday, May 29, 2022
Kamal Haasan pays Rajinikanth a visit amid Vikram promotions, director Lokesh Kanagaraj hails their friendship: ‘Inspiring’

Kamal Haasan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Vikram, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

May 29, 2022 4:26:34 pm
kamal haasan with rajinikanthDirector Lokesh Kanagaraj shared picture of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth on Sunday. (Photo: Lokesh Kanagaraj/Twitter)

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan met his long-time friend and veteran actor Rajinikanth recently. Kamal, who is busy with promotions of his upcoming multi-starrer Vikram, met Rajinikanth on Sunday morning. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the photos on his Twitter account. In one photo, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were seen posing for the shutterbug, while in another, Lokesh was seen offering bouquet to Rajinikanth. “Thank you @ikamalhaasan Sir! @rajinikanth Sir! What a friendship! inspiring Love you Sirs” Lokesh tweeted.

Earlier this month, during the audio and trailer launch of Vikram, Kamal Haasan suggested that his friends had the maturity not to spoil friendship over political differences. The actor cited the example of his over 40-year friendship with Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ |Kamal Haasan says he held Dilip Kumar’s hand, ‘begged’ him to work in Thevar Magan Hindi remake: ‘I wanted to but he had decided…’

“Red Giant is associated with this film. People wondered, ‘What is this sir?’ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is my friend beyond politics. How’s that possible? I ask, ‘Why not?’ Rajini and I are competitors and friends at the same time. You keep switching sides and shouting at each other. Not us. We know. When we both were 25, we predicted how this journey of ours should end. And we are living accordingly with the respect that it deserves. There is still no change to it. Even today, as he was not able to make it to the event, he felt the urgency to talk to me (about it). That’s the kind of friendship between us,” Kamal Haasan had said.

Red Giant Movies, which is distributing Vikram in Tamil Nadu, is managed by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of TN CM MK Stalin and also a sitting MLA of the DMK party. Kamal and his party Makkal Needhi Maiam actively campaigned against Udhayanidhi’s party in previous elections.

On the film, Kamal Haasan said the story of the upcoming movie is completely different from his 1986 blockbuster Vikram. “Except for one incident, (there is no other connection between the two movies). I made up a story for the first Vikram, which they thought was too maverick. It didn’t have enough songs. It sort of moves in mysterious ways. Not predictable, was not good. When Lokesh came back and said I want to do something, call it Vikram, not necessarily in that genre but that kind of action, I casually told him this story. And then I asked him to tell his story. He said let’s stop it there. I like what you said. And he developed the story,” Kamal told Film Companion during a recent chat.

Vikram is set to release on June 3. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

