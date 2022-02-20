Kamal Haasan opts out of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate owing to clash with Vikram: ‘Practically impossible to manage both’

Kamal Haasan on Sunday shared a statement in which he announced that he is opting out of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate, which is Bigg Boss Tamil’s OTT version. Explaining why he is quitting the show mid-way, Kamal Haasan said that “production and post-production” of his film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, was clashing with the schedule of Bigg Boss Ultimate’s shoot.

Kamal stated that so far the teams of Bigg Boss Ultimate and Vikram had “meticulously planned to ensure the production” of the show and the film did not clash. However, he said now it has become “practically impossible” for him to manage both the projects simultaneously.

ஒரு சிறிய இடைவேளைக்குப் பிறகு. After a short break. pic.twitter.com/NfbUMz1GjY — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 20, 2022

“The reschedule of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lock down and restrictions imposed, have unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which has the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss,” he shared in a statement.

Kamal Haasan said it was an “honour” for him to launch the digital avatar of Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor said he became “attached” to the reality show.

On the work front, Kamal will next be seen sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the much-awaited Vikram.