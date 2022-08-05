Kamal Haasan on Vikram success, making movies like Anbe Sivam, Mahanadhi: ‘Audience is a multi-headed monster’

August 5, 2022 7:15:22 pm
Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan tasted the biggest commercial success in his career spanning over six decades with his last film Vikram. The movie, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released on June 3 and completed 50 days in theatres in Tamil Nadu.
Vikram marked the return of Kamal to the big screen after a gap of four years. The film was a spin-off of a spy character that Kamal had created for his 1985 movie Vikram. So would the success of Vikram change the kind of movies that Kamal, who has had his fair of huge commercial failures, usually makes?
During a special interview with Galatta Plus, Kamal Haasan resoundingly said no, while calling the audience “a multi-headed monster”.
“One day, they would just like to eat curd rice, the next day they feel like eating chapaati and gravy and the day after that, they would just feel like having tender coconut. Even if you offer loads of chappati and gravy, they are not going to eat it that day. That is why Charlie Chaplin described the audience as a multi-headed monster, as he didn’t understand what to feed it,” Kamal said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kamal Haasan further underlined the importance of positively promoting the movie. He noted that the small negativity that may originate within the production team may spread and eventually affect the film’s success.
“Today they liked my movie, I don’t know why. They may not like my next film. And for that, I will be solely responsible. We can’t blame them. Who else should I hold responsible? They should understand my excellence. They should feel guilty for setting mediocrity as a standard,” Kamal added.
The Vikram star also said that he would continue to do movies that enrich the standards and taste of Tamil cinema. “This generation may not know that Sakalakala Vallavan was as big a hit as Vikram is today. It made the highest collection at the time and everyone celebrated it. I also felt that I had peaked. But, the same year, the same audience also made Moondram Pirai a silver jubilee success. It’s possible. Mahanadhi will be a hit if made today. Anbe Sivam will celebrate its silver jubilee if released today. K. S. Gopalakrishnan made a movie called Aayiram Roobai (1964). That film will be a hit if it comes out today. He spoke about demonization back then. His film Ennathan Mudivu (1965) had such an effect on me, that I made Hey Ram,” Kamal said.
Kamal Haasan will return to the Vikram franchise soon. The film’s over Rs 400 crore collection from its worldwide ticket sales has made it all the more inevitable.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Women's Hockey: India to take on Australia in semis
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
China suspends climate, military talks with US
Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
AP LAWCET Results 2022 declared; here’s how to check score card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Kremlin says Griner swap must be discussed without publicity
Harnaaz Sandhu on her diet, exercise and being bullied for weight gain: ‘It’s not about how you look’
Since ban, authorities in Karnataka seized over 1 lakh kg single use plastic
Internet sensation Hero Alom arrested by Bangladesh Police, made to ‘apologise’ for singing
Carter movie review: Netflix’s crazy Korean action film is ambitious, but aggressively stupid
Chelsea sign defender Cucurella from Brighton
Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar says she ‘didn’t have to take anyone’s permission’ to spend crores: ‘I was bullying the men, making my own choices’
Austin Colby says he won’t try to recreate SRK’s magic in DDLJ musical: ‘I’m not the Raj that Shah Rukh Khan made us fall in love with’
Developments in Taiwan will not impact India: RBI Guv
Parents in judicial custody, Delhi HC tells police to ensure 8-year-old’s admission in school
India bids to sell fighter jets to Malaysia, says six other countries interested