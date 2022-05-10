Kamal Haasan on Vikram composer Anirudh: You’re truly living up to your family’s standards of excellence

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Tuesday heaped praises on music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for his upcoming film Vikram. “All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend,” he tweeted while responding to Anirudh’s previous tweet.

Anirudh on Tuesday had tweeted about the recording session with Kamal. The latter has sung a song titled ‘Pathala Pathala,’ which will be released on May 11, kick-starting the promotions for Vikram.

“Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir writes and sings #PathalaPathala What a session! Thank you sir #Vikram first single from May 11th day after @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI,” Anirudh tweeted along with his pictures with Kamal in his studio.

All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend.

Kamal’s Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The 67-year-old actor had travelled to Mumbai recently to promote the movie on the popular celebrity talk show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Vikram was the title of Kamal’s old movie which came out in 1986. It’s unclear whether this film is a continuation of Kamal’s spy character from that movie or a completely different character.

Vikram, however, caught everyone’s attention when the producers released a menacing poster featuring the mugshots of Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International has bankrolled the movie, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.