Kamal Haasan on Vikram’s box office success: ‘I will repay all my loans and eat to my heart’s content’

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest movie Vikram is going from strength to strength. The film beat the Monday blues at the box office in its second week too. It has captured the imagination of movie patrons across south India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, Vikram has exceeded all expectations by collecting Rs 127 crore since its release earlier this month. It has become the biggest ever hit in Kamal’s career that spans over six decades. The film’s domestic collection so far is said to be more than Rs 210 crore. According to Cinetrak, the movie in 10 days has earned Rs 127 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 31 crore in Kerala, and a combined Rs 25 crore in the Telugu states, a little over Rs 18 crore in Karnataka and Rs 8.5 crore in the Hindi belt.

With Rs 33.9 crore collection in the Gulf, Vikram has become the highest-grossing Tamil film there. It is also overtaking the collections of previous Tamil blockbusters in other international markets. Cinetrak has claimed that Vikram has earned over Rs 105 crore from international markets.

Vikram’s is estimated to have earned Rs 315 crore from its worldwide ticket sales since June 3. Kamal Haasan also confirmed the same while addressing a press conference after launching a blood-donation campaign on Monday in Chennai. “If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming (Vikram box office collection). I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being,” Kamal said at the press meet.

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal has bankrolled Vikram under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film is a spin-off of Kamal’s character from his 1986 movie Vikram. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.