Kamal Haasan on his recovery: People’s love is my medicine

Actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank the doctors who performed a surgery on his leg.

“The operation was a success. Thanks to the (medical) team at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. I will be at the hospital until the wound heals. I will continue to be active on social media and will remain in your hearts. People’s love is medicine. I will meet you all in person soon,” Kamal wrote on his Twitter account.

“Kamal Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre for a follow-up surgery in view of a mild infection of his right leg bone. He underwent surgery for the removal of the infective focus in the Tibial bone. He is stable and recovering well,” the hospital had said in his press statement earlier.

அறுவைச் சிகிச்சை வெற்றிகரமாக முடிந்தது. ஸ்ரீ ராமச்சந்திரா மருத்துவமனை அணியினருக்கு நன்றி. காயம் ஆறும் வரை இணையத்தில் நடமாட்டமும், உங்கள் இதயத்தில் உறவாடலும் தொடரும். மக்களின் அன்பே மருந்து. விரைவில் நேரில் சந்திப்போம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 19, 2021

In 2016, Kamal suffered a serious leg injury with multiple fractures after the 18-feet fall at his Chennai office. The injury was one of the main reasons for driving the production of his ambitious film Sabaash Naidu into the ground. The spin-off film is based on one of the characters played by him in Dasavathaaram (2008). The film has been lying in the cold-storage ever since.

Kamal Haasan recently finished hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor, who has been the face of the show since its inception in 2017, may not return for the next season. In the meantime, following the discharge, he is expected to join the sets of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram.