Kamal Haasan on the first day of Vikram shoot: ‘Felt like a high school reunion’

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has shared a video from the first day of the shooting of his much-awaited upcoming film Vikram.

In the video, the cast and crew of the movie can be seen on the set, conversing with each other.

Kamal Haasan captioned the video, “Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years, this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year.”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr.Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil. (2/2)@RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl.”

Vikram, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, brings together three acting powerhouses: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Faasil.

Kamal Haasan’s production company Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling the project. The film also stars Antony Varghese, Narain, and Arjun Das.