Kamal Haasan on coronavirus outbreak: Act responsibly and take preventive measures

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to his official Twitter page to stress on the importance of social-distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian 2 actor posted a video to spread awareness about coronavirus and urged everyone to stay at home. “We have been seeing the trend of coronavirus cases increasing in number every fourth-fifth week in many countries. Why is that? Infected people will be out and about. If there are five infected cases, from those five people, twenty-five people will get the virus. To stop it from spreading to another hundred people, we have to follow one thing – social distancing. Tamil Nadu is in its crucial fourth week amid the coronavirus outbreak.”

He also gave some useful tips on how to practice social-distancing. “Don’t go to crowded places. Leave the house only for buying necessities. I have stepped out of my house to make this video for you. By following these steps, you will make sure that you don’t get the virus and you don’t infect others as well.”

“Stay at home. Spend time with your family. Speak on the phone daily with your favourite people. But don’t agree to meet them in person, please. Act responsibly,” he further added.

He also said that for the sake of people whose immunity systems are compromised, for whom the virus can prove deadly, everyone must take preventive measures during this time. He concluded, “Let us act cautious and take preventive measures. Be safe. Don’t be overconfident that nothing will happen to us.. We should not be the reason why this disease spreads.”

Kamal Haasan expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Janta Curfew. He even asked fellow actors Ajith, Vijay, Rajinikanth and others to follow the PM’s request for a self-curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22.

