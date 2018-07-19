Kamal Haasan on AMMA row: Mohanlal is a friend, but I don’t need to say good things about him

Kamal Haasan recently criticised Mohanlal led-AMMA. Kamal Haasan recently criticised Mohanlal led-AMMA.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan recently criticised Mohanlal led-Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes’ decision to reinstate Dileep into the film body. The Vishwaroopam star today said his views on AMMA may affect his relationship with friends in the Malayalam film industry but that won’t stop him from speaking his mind.

“Mohanlal is a dear friend of mine, we are almost neighbours. There is a possibility that he won’t agree with my views, but that doesn’t imply that I need to say good things about him. Tomorrow, if he doesn’t align with my political views, he will speak up and I will not hold it against him,” Kamal told Mid-Day during his recent visit to Mumbai.

Also read | Kamal Hassan on Dileep row: I support the stand taken by WCC

It is worth noting that Kamal Haasan shares a great rapport with Malayalam actors. In fact, he first established himself as a leading man in the Malayalam film industry before he became the pride of Tamil cinema. He has as many as 40 films in Malayalam to his credit.

Also read | Dulquer Salmaan on AMMA row: If I voice an opinion, I am going to have to take a side

Kamal, meanwhile, is leaving no stone unturned to promote Vishwaroopam 2. The actor along with his co-star Pooja Kumar went to Mumbai to promote his film on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s quiz show 10 Ka Dum. The sequel to 2013 film Vishwaroopam has been shot in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. The film has also been dubbed in Telugu. All the versions of Vishwaroopam 2 will hit screens worldwide on August 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd