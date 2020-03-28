Kamal Haasan: Not under quarantine for coronavirus, following social distancing

Kamal Haasan said that he is practicing self-isolation but has not been put under quarantine. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Instagram) Kamal Haasan said that he is practicing self-isolation but has not been put under quarantine. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday rubbished the rumours about being put under home-quarantine by the government officials. A home-quarantine sticker outside his residence-office in Alwarpet led to some confusion about the actor’s well-being.

“Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there. So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true,” he said in a statement.

Press Release regarding notice stuck at party headquarters.#MakkalNeedhiMaiam pic.twitter.com/cbLkDf9ULz — Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) March 28, 2020

The notice outside Kamal’s property read that he has been quarantined until April 4.

The sticker is an initiative by the Greater Chennai Corporation, which is part of the government’s effort to monitor people with recent travel history to a foreign country.

After discovering the green sticker at the front of the building, the MNM raised a red flag. A spokesperson speaking to a TV news channel claimed that there was no official intimation informing the party about the same.

An official of the city corporation suggested that it was a “clerical error” while refusing to provide more explanation on the matter. The sticker outside Kamal’s property has been removed since.

“As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too. I would again reemphasize all of us to undertake social distancing as a precautionary measure. I also request all news agencies to verify news before breaking it so that fake news does not get spread,” he added.

Kamal has also offered to convert his property into a hospital for COVID-19 patients. He said he is waiting for required clearance from the government to go ahead with the plan.

