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From Lexus LM 350h to Mercedes Maybach S560: Inside Kamal Haasan’s multi-crore luxury garage
Kamal Haasan declared assets worth over Rs 305 crore for his Rajya Sabha election last year, including a stunning Rs 8.43 crore car collection.
Film professionals, particularly actors, entering mainstream politics is not new in Tamil Nadu. From MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa to Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Vijay, who currently serves as the state’s Chief Minister, the list of actors-turned-politicians in Tamil Nadu is long. Among them is Kamal Haasan, even though he has yet to attain the kind of political stardom that others have.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actor-filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan has always been vocal about his political stances, both in public and through his cinematic works. He entered mainstream politics in 2018 by launching the centrist party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Although MNM has seldom found electoral success, the party received a Rajya Sabha seat in 2025 and named Kamal as the candidate. Thanks to support from the then-ruling DMK, the actor won.
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Kamal Haasan net worth
During the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, The Indian Express reported that Kamal Haasan was the richest candidate in the fray, with total assets worth Rs 176 crore. In his nomination paper for the Rajya Sabha election in 2025, the actor-turned-politician declared assets worth Rs 305.55 crore (Rs 59.69 crore in movable assets and Rs 245.86 crore in immovable assets).
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Kamal’s movable assets include four cars valued at a total of Rs 8.43 crore, all purchased after 2020. While three of them are luxury brands, one is a seven-seater SUV. The costliest of the actor-politician’s four cars is a Lexus, purchased in 2024 for Rs 3.64 crore. This is reportedly a Lexus LM 350h, and its price in India starts from Rs 2.74 crore.
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Kamal Haasan car collection
According to Lexus’ official website, the car is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid engine, designed to balance quietness with efficiency. It can cruise at a maximum speed of 190 km/h and has a torque of 239 Nm at 4,300-4,500 RPM.
Besides, he has a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 in his garage since 2021. It was purchased for Rs 2.54 crore. According to Carwale, the said model car can reach 250 km/h, and the manufacturer claims it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.
Kamal Haasan also owns a BMW i7 xDrive60, purchased in 2023 for Rs 2.13 crore. It has a top speed of 240 km/h. The actor-politician also has a Mahindra Bolero B6 (O) BS-VI, which was purchased in 2021 for Rs 11 lakh.
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About Kamal Haasan
In a career spanning over six decades, he has acted in over 230 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali. He has won the National Film Award for Best Actor three times — the second most by any thespian, a record he shares with Ajay Devgn. Kamal Haasan was most recently seen in director Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life (2025), which became a critical and commercial failure.
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